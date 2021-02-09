Office for International Affairs Opened at F.M University, Odisha

Balasore : An office for International Affairs was opened by Prof. Dinabandhu Sahoo, Vice Chancellor, Fakir Mohan University, Balasore, Odisha, in its campus at Balasore. While inaugurating the new office, he told the students, education is the key for future and it is no more restricted to a local area. In today’s competitive world, the education has become global . Students and, faculties should get the opportunities to learn and interact at the international level. The main function of the center will be to coordinate all matters relating to welcoming and supporting foreign students. The fundamental objectives of the office would be

• To disseminate information related to admission process along prospective foreign students

• To engage in promotional activities of F.M University abroad so that it becomes a brand

• It will become a single point contact for carrying out all collaborative activities with foreign institutions.

• It will also facilitate networking with students from India and abroad.

• It will also extend all possible help to the foreign students to adopt to new culture and environment and make their stay comfortable.

• The office will also provide information to the students and teachers regarding various scholarships and fellowship available in different countries such as Full Bright Scholarship, Ford Foundation, DAAD, Humboldt Scholarship so that our students and teachers can be benefited.

Professor Sahoo, said that he has already received a number of offers from foreign universities to collaborate with F.M. University immediately after his joining, but he could not proceed due to a lack of a proper office for International Relations. The students and faculties are quite excited as they will get better opportunities. Another student said “This foreign Affairs office should have been set up at least fifteen to twenty years back”. I am happy that now F.M University will become global through overseas collaborations. My first job is to invite a noble laureate to the campus so that our students and faculties are benefited”, said Prof. Sahoo.

Photo Caption: Vice Chancellor , F.M University, Prof. Dianbandhu Sahoo inaugurating the Office ffor International Affairs at New Campus, Balasore.

