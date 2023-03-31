Odysse Electric Vehicles launches VADER, India’s first electric Motorcycle powered by 7” Android Display

Hyderabad : Odysse Electric Vehicles, India’s fastest-growing premium electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced the launch of its new electric motorbike VADER. Odysse VADER is India’s first motorbike to be powered by 7-inch android display and can be controlled by an App and Bluetooth connectivity. VADER motorcycle comes with a range of 125 km on Eco mode and is powered by the Odysse EV App which is available on Android. Odysse VADER, completely made in India, has been launched at an introductory price of INR 1,09,999* (ex-showroom Ahmedabad).

Odysse VADER is powered by the newly introduced Odysse EV App. This app comes with connectivity features such as Bike Locator, Geo fence, Immobilization, Anti-theft, track & trace, Low battery Alert among many other utilities that are essential for ease in navigation for two-wheeler users. The electric motorbike comes with several exciting new features, new engine technologies and is available in exciting five new colours such as Midnight Blue, Fiery Red, Glossy Black, Venom Green and Misty Grey.

Odysse VADER is powered by a 3000 Watts electric motor that has a top speed of 85 kmph. With a kerb weight of 128 kgs, the electric bike features combi braking system (CBS),240mm disc brake at the front and 220mm disc brake on the rear side. For ease of charging, the company has included IP67 AIS 156 approved Lithium-ion battery that can be fully charged in 4 hours. The AIS-156 approved battery pack ensures incomparable fast charging and makes it highly reliable for daily commuting.

Odysse VADER electric motorbike features a 7-inch Android display, Google Maps navigation, a whopping 18 litres of storage space, OTA update, Bluetooth connectivity and multiple color options – making it one of the most comprehensive e-bike package available today. With advanced technology such as LED lighting, regenerative braking and an easy-to-use battery management system, VADER offers exceptional safety measures along with the latest features at affordable price. These unique specifications make VADER stand out from other EVs in the market and demonstrate why it will be so impactful in changing perceptions about green transportation in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysse Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., “I am thrilled to introduce VADER, a technologically advanced and innovative motorbike. Our goal is to provide sustainable and affordable mobility that can be accessible to everyone. The first step towards achieving this goal is creating an affordable product that everybody can operate. We believe that VADER will help make transportation more efficient for all riders by introducing cutting-edge technology into the market at an unbeatable price. Odysse’s new VADER offers seamless connectivity and powerful running capabilities giving riders complete control over their journey making it convenient yet fulfilling mode of transport.”

“We have an exciting new product line-up planned for 2023, along with the FAME-II approved High-Speed motorbike VADER. We plan to launch an electric scooter in the third quarter of 2023. We also intend to increase our dealership network to over 150 by the end of the year, and we anticipate that this initiative will increase our sales by at least 300%”, Mr. Vora added.

The electric bike is offering a 3 years warranty on battery, and 3 years warranty on Powertrain. Odysse VADER will be available for booking Online and across the company’s dealership network of 68 outlets at a booking amount of INR 999. The deliveries of Odysse VADER will commence from July this year.