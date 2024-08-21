Odysse Electric Expands Its Footprint to 150+ Cities by 2nd Quarter of FY 2024

Mumbai: Odysse Electric, a leading player in India’s electric vehicle (EV) market, is set to expand its operations significantly, extending its reach to over 150 cities. This step demonstrates the company’s dedication to driving the adoption of electric mobility across the country, bringing sustainable and efficient transportation solutions to a larger audience.

The company’s upcoming expansion will increase its footprint in key locations across 17 States in India. Odysse Scooters will now be available in the states of Haryana, Punjab along with expanding its presence in existing states of Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh amongst the others. The expansion is part of a larger drive to fulfil rising demand for electric vehicles and make sustainable mobility more affordable. The new operations began on August 15, 2024, marking an important moment in the company’s expansion.

As part of this expansion, Odysse Electric has established new dealerships in Odisha (Behlangir), Maharashtra (Virar), Gujarat (Bhuj), Karnataka (Bangalore), and Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur). These dealerships will offer the full range of Odysse Electric’s models, including both low-speed and high-speed variants, catering to the diverse needs of customers in these regions.

Nemin Vora, CEO of Odysse Electric, commented on the expansion, stating, “Our mission has always been to make electric mobility accessible to every corner of the country. By expanding our presence to over 150 cities in this quarter, we are taking a significant step toward realizing this vision. This strategic expansion will allow us to serve a wider audience, meet the growing demand for electric vehicles, and contribute to a sustainable future for India.”

This expansion comes at a crucial time when the demand for electric vehicles in India is rapidly increasing, driven by favourable government policies, growing environmental awareness, and the rising cost of conventional fuel. As the company moves forward with this significant expansion, it remains dedicated to delivering high-quality, reliable, and affordable electric vehicles that meet the needs of Indian consumers.