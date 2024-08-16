ODM Global School Celebrates Independence Day with Patriotic Fervor

Bhubaneswar: ODM Global School Bhubaneswar joined the nation in celebrating the 78th Independence Day, commemorating the country’s hard-won freedom from colonial rule. The day began with a grand flag-hoisting ceremony at ODM Global School, attended by Esteemed Chief Guest Prof Dr. Sudhakar Panda, Former Chairperson Finance Commission. Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairperson ODM Educational Group and Dr. Artatrana Mishra, Academic Director and Ms. Shalendra Ganda, Principal, ODM Global School.

The event was marked by soul-stirring renditions of patriotic songs, inspiring speeches, and a march-past by our Cabinet Members representing different houses (Shanti, Maitree, Preeti and Ahimsa). The day takes the major highlights of the Celebration as Unfurling of the National Flag by Esteemed Dignitaries followed by an Inspiring speeches by Chairperson Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Founder and of ODM Educational Group. A splendid March-Past manifestating tricolor pride by participating contingent of four houses Shanti, Maitree Preeti and Ahimsa. Magnificent array of Cultural events lined up showcasing our country’s rich heritage. Students and Parents also participated in an exciting quiz exploring knowledge on Indian History and Heritage.

As we celebrate this momentous occasion, we honor the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values of democracy, equality, and justice.