Odissi Kendra, Delhi hosts 47th Anniversary Celebration

New Delhi: Delhi’s premier Performing Arts Institution Odissi Kendra, Delhi recently hosted its 47th Anniversary celebration with much pomp, splendour and fanfare. The Ceremony venue Alliance Francaise De Delhi at Lodhi Estate in New Delhi was elegantly and aesthetically decked up befitting to the grand occasion. The colourful cultural jamboorie witnessed prolific performances by around Nineteen artists of Odissi Kendra belonging to different age groups starting from kids to teens to young and established categories. The items of the evening in Odissi style were brilliantly choreographed and skilfully presented under the tutelage of the programme Director Guru Sushree Kalyani Behera.

Odissi Kendra, Delhi was established by Internationally renowned Odissi Guru Late Shri Hare Krishna Behera in the year 1977. Guru Shri Behera has the credit of being the first Odissi teacher to bring odissi dance out from the confines of Odisha to National Capital in the early sixties. Prominent disciples of Guru Shri Behera who have had earned name and fame globally include Dr Sonal Mansingh, Madhavi Mudgal, Radha Reddy, Kumkum Lal, Yamini Krishnamurthy, Alpana Nayak, Chitra Jagdeesan and Kavita Dwibedi. Guru Shri Behera’s illustrious wife Smt Padmawati Behera has now been carrying forward his golden legacies as President of Odissi Kendra Delhi. Smt Behera was present during the function.

47th Annual day Ceremony commenced with the lighting of ceremonial lamp by the invited guests. Addressing the gathering Chief Guest Sangeetacharya Bankim Sethi recalled his intimate association with Guru Shri Hare Krishna Behera and lauded his endeavours to promote and popularise Odissi dance in the National Capital region almost six decades back. Chief Speaker noted art critic and senior Journalist Ravindra Mishra described Guru Shri Behera as the pioneer of establishing the credentials of Odissi dance in the National and International arena. Shri Mishra observed that Odissi Kendra has been rendering yeomen services towards enriching Odisha’s art, culture and heritage in Delhi & NCR. Special Guest Tabla Maestro Pandit Vijay Shankar Mishra narrated his close personal affinity with Guru Shri Behera and Odissi Kendra since long and wished the teachers and students of the Kendra all the best and further progress.

The series of scintillating presentations of the spectacular classical extravaganza began with invocatory item entitled Namaskriya and Guru Shlokas by the Beginner students of Odissi Kendra.The artistic articulation on the stage by little angels was a sheer visual delight and had a magical spell on spectators. This was followed by Mangalacharan entitled Ganesha Stuti showcasing dancers’ ovation and devotion towards Lord of intellect .The third and fourth items Battu Nritta and Mohana Pallavi depicted electrifying footworks and magnificent body movements by exceptionally talented dancers. The spotlight shifted next to the superbly spirited and soul stirring solo presentation of Abhinaya piece “Kahin Gale Murali Phunka” by the senior disciple of Guru Sushree Kalyani Behera, Teesta Guha Ganguly.The audiences were thoroughly moved by Teesta’s astounding facial expressions and outstanding physical manoeuvrings.The programme continued with the performances of more captivating choreographies of Odissi like Odia Bhajan “Aahe Nila Saila”, Basant Pallavi, Dasavataar and Moksha.

Each composition of the Annual function was a creative masterpiece and was welcomed by the packed auditorium of viewers with thunderous applause.Both the discriminating culture critics and common art lovers described the programme as a massive success and showered huge praises on the participating artists and Guru Sushree Kalyani Behera. The performing artists of the evening in senior category were Teesta Guha Ganguly, Babita Parida, Ramashri Mukherjee, Shreeya Singh, Abhishikta Pal, Akashlina Majee, Sanskriti Jha, Shrine Ghatak Jha, Shatarupa Mukherjee, Srinika Datta and in junior group were Aadya Sharma, Advika Rawat, Vanini Tripathy, Shreya Chauhan, Pavika Arora, Navya Niti Jha, Kashvi Sharma, Nangbisana RK and Sanvi Pattanayak. The musical accompanists were Prafulla Kumar Mangaraj on Mardal, Prashanta Kumar Behera on Vocal, Nikhil Kumar Behera on Flute and Guru Sushree Kalyani Behera on Manjira.