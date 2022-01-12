Odisha’s State Election Commission directs collectors to remove hoardings displaying government achievements in public places , ahead of panchayat polls

Bhubaneswar : State Election Commission ordered removal of hoardings and stickers displayed at public places and government offices across the State highlighting achievements of the State government with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in force for the upcoming general elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Odisha, here on Wednesday.

As per the notification, the Commission directed the Collectors to immediately remove all such hoardings and stickers and furnish a compliance report.

Notably, The three-tier Panchayat elections in Odisha will be held in five phases starting from February 16, 2022 and the voting will be held on February 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24. The polling will begin at 7 am and continue till 1 pm.