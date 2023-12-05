Odisha’s Southern Districts on High Alert as Cyclone Michaung’s Impact Brings Increased Rains

Bhubaneswar, Dec 5 – As severe cyclone Michaung made landfall in Andhra Pradesh, its repercussions are being closely monitored in southern Odisha, with officials issuing alerts for intensified rainfall in the region.

The storm hit the coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, registering sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, reaching gusts up to 110 kmph during its landfall earlier in the afternoon.

Reports from the evening indicated light rainfall in Odisha’s Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Kalahandi districts. Officials anticipate a surge in intensity overnight, signaling an escalation in rainfall across these areas.

Authorities remain vigilant, closely monitoring the situation in the southern districts of Odisha amid the expected intensification of rains, prompted by the impact of severe cyclone Michaung’s trajectory.