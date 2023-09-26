Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to kick start its annual Jana Sampark Padayatra from October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will kick start its annual Jana Sampark Padayatra from October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The Padayatra will continue till October 11, the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan. This year Padayatra will be observed at every constituency level along with the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das Jayanti, and Jayaprakash Narayan Jayanti during the Padayatra.

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to the party leaders, including MPs, MLAs, district and block presidents about the Jana Sampark Padayatra and urged them to reach out to the people with messages of pro-people initiatives of the Government.