Odisha’s Puri beach gets coveted Blue Flag tag

Bhubaneswar: Puri beach gets coveted Blue Flag tag certification by FEE Denmark . This was informed by the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed today.

“Glad to share that Golden Beach of #Puri has received coveted BlueFlag certification by FEE Denmark by conforming to the stringent environmental norm and ensuring world class sustainable tourist amenities. The renowned eco-label will add to the charm of the #WorldHeritageCity,” Tweet CM Naveen Patnaik.

Glad to share that Golden Beach of #Puri has received coveted #BlueFlag certification by FEE Denmark by conforming to the stringent environmental norm and ensuring world class sustainable tourist amenities. The renowned eco-label will add to the charm of the #WorldHeritageCity.

“I’m delighted to say Puri beach, Odisha certified as Blue flag beach out of 8 beaches of India. Thanks to Hon’ble C.M Sj. Naveen Patnaik under whose leadership Odisha, will continue to remain best kept secret of India. Thanks ICZMP & FEE,” Tweets Tourism Minister J.P Panigrahi.

