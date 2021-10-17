Odisha’s Premium OTT Service Kanccha Lannka launched, offering a tastefully curated bouquet of Original Web-Series

Bhubaneswar: With the launch of Kanccha Lannka, Odisha’s Premium OTT Service offering a tastefully curated bouquet of Original Web-Series and Select Films in Odia Language, the entertainment industry is set to undergo a sea-change in Quality and Class. It will get hotter, spicier, naughtier and smarter than ever before.

Untold stories with unconventional treatment, Untried Genres with unparallel style – a burst of fresh stories and cinematic telling is on the offing with this landmark launch. Kanccha Lannka’s extensive content library will be updated regularly with fresh content.

Promoted by Media Industry Veterans Mr Akshaya Parija, Bibhu Rath & CR Nayak and supported by an internationally reputed Investor, this platform is being seen as the heralder of change and market disruption.

The smart and easy interface is accessible on the go. Whether it’s mobile phone, tablet, Smart TV or PC, If you have got internet, you have got Kanncha Lannka. It will be accessible on Web, Android, iOS and Apple TV in India with immediate effect and international streaming will be done soon.

Kanncha Lannka is a gamechanger for its Original Content developed in a variety of genres Including Crime, Thriller, Romantic, Comedy, Suspense, Epic, Fantasy and a lot more. For better experience, Kanncha Lannka will stream ad-free Ultra HD content with with subtitling in English.

With pricing of Rs.349 / annum, 249/- for 6 months or 149/- for 3 months, it easily slips in your budget with easy multiple payment options of Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, Online Wallets.

Commenting on this, Mr Akshaya Kumar Parija, Co-Founder and Chairman of Kanccha Lannka, said, ‘Kanccha Lannka is not just a premium OTT offering. It is meant for market disruption. To revolutionize the way we consume Odia content. While bringing out best of creative talents into limelight, the platform will generate enormous employment opportunities in the state. Kanccha Lannka aims at raising the bar in terms of entertainment quality at par with national level.’

Kanccha Lannka will endeavour to bring original content of very high quality at regular interval to the Viewers. Hope the Odia Viewers from our state and across Globe will enjoy watching the content on our Platform.” Mr Parija further added.

