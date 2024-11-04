Odisha’s Largest University and Career Fair ‘Path Pradarshak 2.0’ Returns to Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Career Map, Odisha’s top career guidance and mentoring organization, is excited to announce the return of Path Pradarshak 2.0, the state’s largest career and university fair, on November 8-9, 2024. This two-day event, to be held at the Khandagiri Cricket Ground on Jagamara Road in Bhubaneswar, will run from 9 AM to 9 PM, offering students from Class 9 to postgraduate level, as well as their parents, a valuable opportunity to explore diverse educational and career paths.

With participation from over 70 premier Indian Universities and Institutions across India, as well as international institutions, Path Pradarshak 2.0 will feature a variety of stalls showcasing academic and professional opportunities in fields ranging from engineering and medicine to business, arts, film, media, sports, Digital Marketing, and many emerging fields. Attendees will have the chance to interact directly with University Representatives, to gain insights into admissions processes, scholarships, and tailored career pathways — all at one place.

Path Pradarshak 2.0 marks a milestone for Bhubaneswar, hosting the city’s largest-ever gathering of educational and career resources. This fair aims to empower Odisha’s youth by providing the guidance they need to make informed decisions about their future, aligned with their passions and ambitions. Career Map is committed to fostering impactful education and career choices for the young people of Odisha.

A press meet will be held tomorrow at Lyfe Hotel in Bhubaneswar, where Career Map’s leadership team—including Founder & Managing Director Jasobant Narayan Singh Lal, Chief Operating Officer Amit Kumar Tripathy, and General Manager Jyothi Sarita, will discuss the event’s objectives and offerings.

Career Map is Odisha’s leading career counseling organization, dedicated to guiding students toward academic and professional success. Through events like Path Pradarshak and other initiatives, Career Map provides students and parents with the information, resources, and support needed to excel in today’s competitive landscape.