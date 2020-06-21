Odisha’s #Kandhamal district won the National Level SKOCH Award for its innovative project

Bhubanswar: Kandhamal district has won the National Level SKOCH Award (Silver) under aspirational district category for the year 2020 for its innovative project-“Implementation of Delivery Van, Bike Ambulance & Janani Auto to improve the maternal health” informed District Collector.

# Kandhamal district has won the National Level SKOCH Award (Silver)under aspirational district category for the year 2020 for its innovative project-"Implementation of Delivery Van,Bike Ambulance & Janani Auto to improve the maternal health"#Congratulations to the entire team. pic.twitter.com/1YWfCUNp8C — Collector Kandhamal (@DMKandhamal) June 21, 2020

Related

comments