Odisha’s #Kandhamal district won the National Level SKOCH Award for its innovative project

Bhubanswar: Kandhamal district has won the National Level SKOCH Award (Silver) under aspirational district category for the year 2020 for its innovative project-“Implementation of Delivery Van, Bike Ambulance & Janani Auto to improve the maternal health” informed District Collector.

