Odisha’s Indigenous Anthem Video Wins Hearts Worldwide

Bhubaneswar: Astonishment is always a possibility in digital world. Talking about so, a music video named ‘Tribal Anthem, Culture of Odisha’ by music director Prem Anand in 2019 has recently received huge credit and feedback over international level. Hollywood actor, producer Rick Segall and vocalist Korbin Miles have posted a feedback review on their YouTube channel about the ‘Tribal Anthem’ of Odisha. They have praised the work of Prem Anand, singers Rituraj Mohanty and Diptirekha. They have expressed their overwhelming response towards the folk music infused in the song and the diverse indigenous culture and vibrancy of the state.



The lyrics have been penned by Basant Raj Samal while the music video has been directed by Padma Shri awardee filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda.



Talking about the success music director Prem Anand says that it’s a great matter of pride for him and the entire team associated with the project. An honour coming from a land far away is evident enough that how much we are enriched with our regional heritage.





