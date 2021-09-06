Odisha’s Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari says, Rs 5000 is granted for the last rites of a government employee

Bhubaneswar : In reply to the question by MLA, Sudhanshu Sekhar Parida in Odisha Assembly , Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari informed that in case of untimely demise of any government employee during his working period a sum of Rs 5000 has been granted for the last rites of a government servant , here on Monday.

The minister said , the fund will be provided out of the Group Insurance Scheme for the one who dies during his service period. While, it wont be deducted nor compensated from the gratuity of the deceased, pension, or other dues payable .

Further, the fund is provided to the family members of the deceased on immediate effect after the departments get the information regarding the death of the official, he added.