Odisha’s Dragon Fruit Reaches Global Markets: First 4-Quintal Batch Shipped to Dubai

– APEDA Partners with Odisha’s Directorate of Horticulture and Department of Agriculture to Expand FPOs’ Global Market Reach with Palladium as Technical Support Unit

Bhubaneswar: The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Directorate of Horticulture with support from Palladium as the technical support unit (TSU) of the Promotion and Stabilization of Farmer Producer Organizations (PSFPO) project facilitated first ever export of dragon fruits from Patnagarh, Balangir district of Odisha to Dubai. Around 4 Quintals of premium quality organically grown dragon fruit has been supplied to Dubai through Bhubaneswar International Airport on 4th Sep 2024.

Honourable Deputy Chief Minister Shri. K V Singh Deo, Principal Secretary Dr. Arabinda K Padhee, IAS, Director of Horticulture Mr. Nikhil Pavan Kalyan,IAS, Regional Director of APEDA Mr. Sitakanta Mandal, Associate Director of Palladium Mr. Biswajit Behera, along with the team members of PSFPO, representatives from the Airport Authority of India, World Trade Centre, and VeloExim flagged off the consignment at the airport.

The Dragon fruits, known for their vibrant red flesh and superior size were meticulously cultivated using organic practices. Despite their quality, local market saturation had led to low prices—ranging from Rs 120 to 160 per kg. However, this export initiative has elevated the status of Dragon fruit, fetching a price of Rs 250 to 260 per kg in the international market.

Hon’ble deputy Chief Minister Shri K.V. Singh Deo, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting its significant impact on the state’s agricultural exports. He stated, “Organic dragon fruits have shown tremendous benefits for cancer patients and have also been effective in reducing blood pressure, managing sugar levels, and combating other diseases. I am optimistic that these fresh and organic products will reach every household, contributing to better health outcomes. Additionally, I look forward to expanding exports to Southeast Asian countries where there is high demand. I am deeply grateful to APEDA, the Directorate of Horticulture, and Palladium India for making this export a reality.”

Mr. Biswajit Behera, Associate Director of Palladium, shared his thoughts on the successful export initiative, stating, “Palladium through its Market System Development (MSD) approach has been supporting FPOs to supply to the export markets by ensuring required quality control in place. Since the export journey began in May this year, we have facilitated FPOs to export products from several districts of Odisha to seven different countries across the globe. We are thrilled that fruit crops like dragon fruits, produced in Odisha, have now gained the recognition they deserve and are being sold with around 100% incremental price value in the international market. Being fully organic, these dragon fruits offer numerous health benefits, and we are excited to see people across the globe enjoying them. Looking forward to increase the export connect for spices, floriculture, millets in addition to fresh vegetables in times to come.”

This achievement reflects the tireless efforts of Palladium India, which has been working closely with the Odisha government to strengthen the Farmer’s ecosystem. Their initiatives include upskilling farmers, enhancing supply chains, and facilitating market development. Notably, through collaboration with APEDA, they have successfully exported mangoes and vegetables in recent months. Future plans include expanding exports to new markets and initiating spice exports to the European Union.