Odisha’s Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra inaugurates Bagchi-Karunashraya City Space and Palliative Home Care services for cancer patients

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra today inaugurated the Bagchi-Karunashraya City Space and Palliative Home Care services for cancer patients at Gandamunda .
In his inaugural address, Sri Mahapatra said, “With this institution Odisha has become a pioneering state among many cities and States of India in providing such humanitarian service with love, care and relief to the cancer patients during the last days of their lives”.
Mahapatra added, “This joint initiative of the Government of Odisha, Bangalore Hospice Trust and Bagchis of Odisha caters to a basic need of the patients who generally feel dejected and miserable with pain towards last part of the life”.