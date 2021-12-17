Odisha’s Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra approved four new infrastructural development projects of worth around Rs. 5192 lakhs

Bhubaneswar: In a major development, Chief Secretary Suresh Ch Mahapatra approved four new infrastructural development projects of worth around Rs. 5192 lakhs for different industrial estates development in the State.

Mahapatra, approved these projects while presiding over inter-departmental coordination committee meeting on Industrial Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF) held on digital mode today from Lokseba Bhawan.

Approving the new proposals, Chief Secretary directed to ensure basic infrastructure like good road, quality power supply, piped drinking water and drainage etc to all the industrial estates both old and new.