Odisha’s Chief Minister has announced a compensation of Rs 6 lakh for the victims of the metro tunnel tragedy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made a significant announcement on Wednesday, declaring a financial compensation of Rs 6 lakh for the family members of two labourers who tragically lost their lives in a metro tunnel construction accident in Patna, Bihar on Monday night.

Expressing profound sorrow over the untimely demise of the labourers, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to their loved ones. The deceased individuals were identified as Manoj Behera from Gochhabari village in Gania block and Bijay Behera from Kadua village in Nayagarh district, as per a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The tragic incident took place near the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mor on Ashok Rajpath, where three workers lost their lives and four others sustained severe injuries during the construction of an underground tunnel for the Patna Metro. Reports indicate that the accident occurred due to a brake failure in a loco machine used for transporting materials within the tunnel.