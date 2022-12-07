Odisha’s chief electoral officer Sushil Lohani informs counting of votes in Padampur Bypoll to begin tomorrow at 8am

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking , Odisha’s chief electoral officer Sushil Lohani today informed that counting of votes in Padampur Bypoll will commence tomorrow at 8am.

Besides, in the first phase postal ballots will be counted and then the EVMs.

Further, the vote counting will done at 14 tables in 23 rounds respectively.

Notably, the voting in the Padampur By-poll took place on December 5 and the by-poll recorded more than 80 per cent voter turnout. While, The ruling BJD fielded Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha whose death necessitated the by-election, while the opposition BJP’s nominee is the former MLA and party’s Krushak Morcha president Pradip Purohit.