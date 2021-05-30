Odisha’s blackbuck population doubled in the last six years

Bhunbaneswar: Odisha’s blackbuck population has doubled in the last six years according to the latest population census report with improvement of habitats, protection given by the State Government officials in association with local communities.

The antelopes numbered 7,358 — 4,196 females, 1,712 males and 1,450 young, according to census figures. The census was carried out by the state forest department.

Blackbucks are found only in the Ganjam district & Balukhand-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary in Puri district .