Odisha’s 5T Secretary V K Pandian visits Maa Mangala Temple in Kakatpur and directs officials to prepare a detailed project report in 15 days

Bhubaneswar : As per direction of CM Naveen Patnaik , the 5T Secretary V K Pandian visited Maa Mangala Temple in Kakatpur & discussed redevelopment work of the shrine and peripheral areas with sevayats & locals.

Besides, 5T Secy directed officials to prepare a detailed project report in 15 days and also visited Jagannath Medical College & Hospital in Puri & reviewed progress of work.

Further, Secy also visited Chandrabhaga & reviewed undergoing development work at beach; directed officials to complete Konark-Chandrabhaga state highway expansion work by April 2023.