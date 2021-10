Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s 1st exclusive Millet Shakti Café in open air restaurant mode has been established in Keonjhar. It was inaugurated by Ms Tukuni Sahu, Hon’ble Minister for Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti, Government of Odisha.

Maa Mission Shakti Federation, Keonjhar Sadar will manage the Cafe. The federation members have been extensively trained on technical and managerial aspects in convergence with

Millets Odisha.