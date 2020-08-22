Odisha:Malkangiri District Reports 83 New COVID19 Cases Today; tally surged to 1,695

Malkangiri: Malkangiri District Reports 83 New COVID19 Cases Today; tally surged in the district to 1,695 . It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2819 New OVID19 Cases in the past 24 hours with this the state’s tally surged to 75537.1691 from quarantine centres & 1128 are local contacts . Khordha reports highest of 443 cases followed by Cuttack – 257 positives .
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 23
2. Balasore: 105
3. Bargarh: 136
4. Bhadrak: 77
5. Balangir: 56
6. Boudh: 6
7. Cuttack: 257
8. Dhenkanal: 100
9. Gajapati: 62
10. Ganjam: 192
11. Jagatsinghpur: 48
12. Jajpur: 120
13. Jharsuguda: 63
14. Kalahandi: 55
15. Kandhamal: 44
16. Kendrapada: 62
17. Keonjhar: 7
18. Khurda: 443
19. Koraput: 81
20. Malkangiri: 83
21. Mayurbhanj: 219
22. Nawarangpur: 43
23. Nayagarh: 64
24. Nuapada: 1
25. Puri: 109
26. Rayagada: 147
27. Sambalpur: 145
28. Sonepur: 14
29. Sundargarh: 57
New Recoveries: 1927
Cumulative Tested: 1233805
Positive: 75537
Recovered: 50503
Active Cases: 24582