Odisha:Malkangiri District Reports 83 New COVID19 Cases Today; tally surged to 1,695

Malkangiri: Malkangiri District Reports 83 New COVID19 Cases Today; tally surged in the district to 1,695 . It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2819 New OVID19 Cases in the past 24 hours with this the state’s tally surged to 75537.1691 from quarantine centres & 1128 are local contacts . Khordha reports highest of 443 cases followed by Cuttack – 257 positives .

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 23

2. Balasore: 105

3. Bargarh: 136

4. Bhadrak: 77

5. Balangir: 56

6. Boudh: 6

7. Cuttack: 257

8. Dhenkanal: 100

9. Gajapati: 62

10. Ganjam: 192

11. Jagatsinghpur: 48

12. Jajpur: 120

13. Jharsuguda: 63

14. Kalahandi: 55

15. Kandhamal: 44

16. Kendrapada: 62

17. Keonjhar: 7

18. Khurda: 443

19. Koraput: 81

20. Malkangiri: 83

21. Mayurbhanj: 219

22. Nawarangpur: 43

23. Nayagarh: 64

24. Nuapada: 1

25. Puri: 109

26. Rayagada: 147

27. Sambalpur: 145

28. Sonepur: 14

29. Sundargarh: 57

New Recoveries: 1927

Cumulative Tested: 1233805

Positive: 75537

Recovered: 50503

Active Cases: 24582

