Odisha:Bargarh District reports 30 New Covid-19 Positive Cases Today

Bargarh: Bargarh District reports 30 New Covid-19 Positive Cases Today. Odisha reports 480 New Covid-19 Positive Cases Today.480 fresh COVID19 cases detected from 28 districts in Odisha; 276 are quarantine cases & 204 local contacts. Tally mounts to 3,19,583. 6 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1750.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 41
2. Balasore: 19
3. Bargarh: 30
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 35
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 3
10. Ganjam: 7
11. Jagatsinghpur: 19
12. Jajpur: 7
13. Jharsuguda: 16
14. Kalahandi: 28
15. Kandhamal: 11
16. Kendrapada: 17
17. Keonjhar: 13
18. Khurda: 51
19. Koraput: 10
20. Malkangiri: 8
21. Mayurbhanj: 36
22. Nawarangpur: 6
23. Nayagarh: 4
24. Nuapada: 14
25. Puri: 31
26. Rayagada: 3
27. Sambalpur: 14
28. Sundargarh: 31
29. State Pool: 11
New recoveries: 669
Cumulative tested: 5977970
Positive: 319583
Recovered: 312734
Active cases: 5046