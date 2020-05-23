Odisha:Balasore district reports 3 #COVID19 positive cases

Balasore: Balasore reports 53 COVID19 positive cases. Total cases in the district reached at 128.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, out of the 80 COVID19 cases detected in the State today. State’s tally mounts to 1269. The toll stands at 7. Coronavirus spreads to 2 new districts in Odisha as Nabarangpur and Gajapati report 1 and 4 maiden cases, respectively. With this, now 26 out of total 30 districts have COVID19 positive cases

Distirct Wise new COVID19 positive cases:

Ganjam: 19

Jajpur: 14

Balasore: 3

Puri: 17

Cuttack: 1

Sundergarh: 5

Nayagarh: 5

Bolangir: 1

Malkangiri: 5

Kandhamal: 2

Jharsuguda: 3

Nabarangpur (1 case) & Gajapati (4 cases) join the list of affected districts

