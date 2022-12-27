OdishaTop News

Odisha : World famous Dhanu Jatra kick starts in the Bargarh town today

Bhubaneswar : After a gap of three year due to the unprecedented Covid pandemic, the 11-day long world famous Dhanu Jatra kick starts in the Bargarh town today.

Besides, the whole town has been transformed into the mythological Mathura city as the Dhanu Jatra marks the rule of king Kansa, his enmity with Lord Krishna and death.

While, Kansa would rule Bargarh residents for 11 days from today. The festival will conclude on January 6 with the death of Kansa and the festival will also witness a number cultural programmes.

 

