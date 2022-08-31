Odisha Without Border (OWB) Vows to build Developed Odisha by 2036

Bengaluru: Odisha Without Border (OWB) vows to build a fully developed Odisha by the year 2036. The apex Organisation of Non Resident Odias wants to unite Odia diaspora staying outside Odisha for the greater cause of Odisha’s allout emancipation. The brainstorming session of OWB held in Bengaluru resolves to ensure the evolution of a prosperous and front ranking Odisha, when our mother State celebrates hundred years of her formation. The Summit held at Golf Inn of the Garden City was attended by the top Odia Community leaders and prominent NROs of the Country.

Presiding over the three hours long marathon meeting President of OWB Khirod Kumar Jena emphasised on the massive enhancement of OWB’s networking in Odisha. Particularly OWB has a greater role to play in the nook and corner of Odisha during the post covid period, Shri Jena added. OWB Chief gave a clarion call to all odias across the Globe to extend helping hand and co –operation to OWbians in the process of undertaking resurgence of Odisha. The mentor of OWB Nihar Samantara appealed to all office bearers and members of OWB across the Country to live upto their solemn commitment to build a brand new Odisha and work with complete dedication and devotion to accomplish their dream.

A minute silence was observed at the outset in the memory of Late Engineer Amulya Patra.

The Members of OWB present include President Khirod Kumar Jena, Mentor Nihar Samantara, Secretary Niranjan Mishra, Swetank Rajguru, Manoj Patra, Basant Roul, Manju Roul, and T.M. Sunderesan. Managing Trustee Justice J.P. Udgata, Chief Co – ordinator Kishore Dwibedi, Trustee Kamakshya Panda and Executive Secretary Hara Prasad Mohapatra joined the meeting through online.