Bhubaneswar: Odisha will host 5th EMRS National Cultural and Literary Festival & Kala Utsav- UDBHAV from 12th to 15th November 2024 in Bhubaneswar. The event organised by ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Class Welfare Department, Govt. of Odisha will witness participation of more than 1300 students & 250 teachers from Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) of 22 states.

The event will be held at Sikhya O Anusandhan University. This year’s event will be observed as a tribute to freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary.