Odisha will be at the forefront of purvodaya development: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Deputy Chief Minister’s emphasis on adding value within the state

Rs 2.5 lakh crore investment target to be achieved by 2029: Industries Minister

Bhubaneswar : The Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited (UCCIL), in collaboration with the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department of the Government of Odisha, has officially launched the Global Trade Show Resurgent Odisha 2024 at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar. The three-day event, which began on August 30, 2024, was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Sri Mohan Charan Majhi. The event witnessed the presence of Sri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Odisha, Sri Gokulanand Mallik, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, MSME, Odisha, Sri Sampad Chandra Swain, Hon’ble minister of state (Independent Charge) for Industries, Odisha, Sri Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries MSME & Energy, Odisha and UCCIL President Dr. Brahmananda Mishra.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the state’s commitment to industrialization, which will create employment opportunities for the youth. He highlighted that Odisha, being an agrarian state with three-fourths of its population dependent on agriculture, must balance industrial growth with the needs of its agricultural sector. The Chief Minister also noted that the state government is focusing on both large-scale industries and small and medium enterprises, including agro-based industries. “If industrialization progresses, it will provide ample employment opportunities for our youth, ensuring they no longer have to worry about earning a livelihood,” said Majhi. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the Purvodaya development initiative, ensuring that Odisha leads in this endeavor.

Deputy Chief Minister Sri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo urged industries to focus on adding value within the state, which will further accelerate the industrialization process. He mentioned the government’s initiative to offer land leases at no cost to companies willing to set up industries in Odisha, highlighting the state’s potential to become a leading industrial hub in the country.

Sri Sampad Chandra Swain, Hon’ble minister of state (Independent Charge) for Industries, discussed the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha Investors’ Summit, where the state aims to secure Rs 2.5 lakh crore in investments by 2029. Additionally, the state is targeting $2 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Swain emphasized Odisha’s goal to increase its contribution to the country’s exports to 2.5% and eventually reach the third position by 2047. He also mentioned the government’s focus on attracting investments in green hydrogen, semiconductors, and IT sectors.

Sri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries MSME & Energy, stressed the importance of industrialization that prioritizes job creation, ensuring that the industries established in the state provide ample employment opportunities.

The event also featured remarks from China’s Consul General, Kolkata-based Xu Wei, who highlighted Odisha’s rapid growth and its rich mineral resources. He emphasized the importance of strengthening trade ties between India and China, particularly with the eastern states of India, as bilateral trade between the two nations currently stands at USD 130 billion dollars.

Dr. Brahma Mishra, President of UCCIL, delivered the welcome address, outlining the Chamber’s history and contributions. He proudly noted that Odisha is now the largest producer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel in India. Dr. Mishra announced that a white paper would be prepared based on the findings from the various workshops and seminars held during the trade show, which will be presented to the state government for consideration.

The three-day conference will feature panel discussions on topics such as investment potential in Odisha, the risks and rewards of innovation, unlocking Odisha’s potential, prospects in the defense sector, logistics and transportation infrastructure, new-generation industrial and export potential, ease of doing business through digitization and AI, and women empowerment through entrepreneurship. Industry leaders, experts, entrepreneurs, and government officials will participate in these discussions to explore the possibilities and challenges within these sectors.

On this occasion Mr. Sridhar Patra, CMD NALCO, Mr. Atanu Bhowmick Director, Rourkela Steel Plant, Mr. Chintan Thakkar, President, WEL SPUN, Mr. Ardhendu Mohapatra, President, Aditya Birla Group, Mr. Prabodh Mohanty, Chairman, Resurgent Odisha 2024, Shri Ajit Kumar Behura, Director(Finance), MCL, Dr. Sanak Mishra, Former MD Rourkela Steel Plant, Shri. Gordhan Patel, USA and Shri. Satya Sundar Triptahy, Secretary – General, Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet, UNEP and Chancellor KISS were also present.