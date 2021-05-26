Odisha, West Bengal, A&N Islands were much-affected places due to  CycloneYaas: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Odisha, West Bengal, A&N Islands were much-affected places due to Cyclone Yaas. It’ll have impact on Jharkhand today & tomorrow. Odisha recorded highest rainfall & sea waves of 2-4 m high were recorded in North Odisha & adjoining districts of WB says IMD DG, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra

We recorded huge rainfall in Yaas cyclone. Storm surge of 2-4m is estimated in Midnapore, Balasore & Badhrak dists. In Gulf of Khambhat starting from Diu 3-4m high Storm surge is predicted. The track length of Tautae was 1800km while cyclone Yaas’ track length is 1000 km says IMD DG.