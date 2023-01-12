OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha Weightlifting HPC athlete Jyoshna Sabar selected as the ‘Best Lifter’ in youth category (Women) in IWLF National Weightlifting Championship 2022-23

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Odisha Weightlifting HPC athlete Jyoshna Sabar selected as the ‘Best Lifter’ in youth category (Women) in IWLF National Weightlifting Championship 2022-23, held at Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu.

