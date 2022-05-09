Bhubaneswar :Odisha Weightlifting Coaches Training Program being held by DSYS & @TENVIC_Sports

started today in Bhubaneswar and will continue till 12th of this month 41 coaches from 16 districts of Odisha are a part of this program, which is being held under the guidance of expert trainers.

By conducting this program DSYS and TENVIC aim to bring all weightlifting coaches across the state under one roof and train them on the basics of weightlifting. Coaches working in academies, hostels and HPCs will take their first step to be a certified weightlifting coach.