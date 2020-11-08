Odisha: Week-long #MyDhamMyPride campaign ended today in Puri

Puri: The week-long My Dham My Pride campaign ended today with Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena administering the pledge to facilitate waste management movement.

Minister Pratap Jena addressed the Pledge For Swachh Puri. He appreciated the participation of the society and emphasised on participation especially for door-to-door waste segregation and collection.

Puri MLA Jayanta Sarangi and district Collector Balwant Singh were also present.

The Police Band inaugurates the event with the National Anthem followed by a brief speech on the #MyDhamMyPride campaign by the Collector & DM. He requested people to take the #PledgeForSwachhPuri – Puri’s Resolution for the Cleanest Dham.

