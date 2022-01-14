Odisha: Villagers- Cops faceoff, Police resorted Lathi Charge entering Dhinkia, 8 JSW opponents arrested

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinhgpur: Tension erupted in Dhinkia village, the proposed JSW project site on Friday, the police resorted to a Lathi Charge to disperse the protesting villagers, as consequence hundreds of villagers including cops have injured in the scuffle, eight anti-JSW opponents have been arrested, police forces have overpowered Dhinkia village and erected temporary camps inside the village.

The high drama surfaced in Mahala village near Dhinkia on Friday afternoon when villagers had converged opposing the betel vines demolition, police allegedly prevented the villagers for holding the stir when they turned violent, on turn police had resorted to a Lathi charge to disperse the protesting villagers.

The report said that following the police attack hundreds of villagers including women and children have sustained hurt, few cops too have received hurt due to retaliation attacks by irate villagers.

After entering the village police have picked up Devendra Swain Ex Samiti member Dhinkia Panchayat who is leading the anti-JSW agitation and another project opponent Muralidhar Swain and others and all arrestees have been transported to Erasama police station.

While many injured villagers have disappeared from the village, a palm of glooms have descended in the village, few injured have received medical aids from Dhinkia PHC and few serious have moved to Erasama hospital for treatment, their numbers have not been confirmed officially.

Meanwhile, three gates erected connecting Dhinkia villages and entry points have been demolished by police before venturing into the disputed village. On the other hand, villagers complained that when they were moving to their betel vines police intercepted them and attacked them brutally. [Ends]

