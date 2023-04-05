Odisha Vigilance Unearths Over 1 Kg Gold From GST Officer’s Lockers

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths today found husge assets during raid on CT GST officer Chittaranjan Mohanty and his family members.

In ongoing search, two lockers of Mohanty and his wife at Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab and Sind Bank in CDA, Cuttack were traced and opened.

The vigilance found gold jewellery of 1.060 Kg including 19 gold biscuits of 24 carat weighing 433 gm. The market price of 19 gold biscuits is about Rs.26 Lakhs, vigilance stated.

The precious metals were recovered from two lockers of Mohanty and his wife. Total gold weighing 1.135 Kg including 1.060 Kg from above 2 lockers worth Rs 64 Lakhs unearthed, vigilance said. The anti-graft agency also unearthed cash Rs.5.4 Lakhs from locker at Bank of Maharashtra.

Total cash Rs 6.59 Lakhs including cash found from locker Rs 5.4 Lakhs and Rs.1 Lakh from office almirah of Mohanty was recovered, officials informed. Mohanty, CT & GST Officer, Enforcement Unit at Paradeep was trapped and arrested by Odisha Vigilance for accepting bribe Rs 80,000 from a complainant to furnish closure report of CT&GST case slapped against him.

Mohanty has been remanded to judicial custody till April 13.