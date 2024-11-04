Odisha Vigilance Arrests Junior Engineer in Kandhamal for Bribe

Odisha Vigilance officials arrested Junior Engineer Ashok Padhy from the Phiringia block in Kandhamal district on Monday for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. He was caught red-handed while taking the bribe from a contractor in his government quarters, with the entire amount recovered.

Following the arrest, simultaneous searches are being conducted at two locations linked to Padhy as part of an investigation into his disproportionate assets. A case has been registered against him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2028, and further investigations are ongoing.