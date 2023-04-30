Odisha Veterinarian and War Veteran Conferred Nation’s Highest Veterinary Award

New Delhi : Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying in collaboration with the Veterinary Council of India celebrated World Veterinary Day- 2023 on 29th April, 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi in order to recognize and celebrate the important roles of Veterinarians in animal and human health and ecology. The theme of World Veterinary Day for the year 2023 was “Promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness in the veterinary profession”.

The Award of ‘National Outstanding Veterinary Award’ was conferred by the Union Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, on Lt. Gen Narayan Mohanty PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd) on the occasion. The award was bestowed on him for his outstanding achievements and contributions as a successful military leader, his achievements in Scientific Research in the field of International Equestrian sports and enabling military level co-operation with friendly neighbouring countries. His contributions during his tenure as the President VCI, Gen. Mohanty he was instrumental in streamlining the Veterinary education and Service delivery system in the Country.

An alumni of OUAT, Bhubaneswar, with a graduate and post graduate degree in veterinary Science Lt. Gen. Mohanty was conferred prestigious Fellow of National Academy of Veterinary Sciences in 2005, Doctor of Science (H C) in 2011 and Doctor of Philosophy in 2012. Lt. Gen Narayan Mohanty was commissioned in the Indian Army as an officer at a very early age of 22 years and was promoted to the coveted rank of Lt Genera. He was chosen as the first Director General of RVC of the Indian Army and had played a key role in bringing the Indian Army to deal with serious security concerns with neighbouring countries in operational planning and execution. Besides his military honours, he was also conferred the award of Pride of India for being an outstanding and successful military leader.

Gen. Mohanty is engaged in many philanthropic and charitable activities aimed at the upliftment of economically weaker sections of the Society and other fields. He is a Life Member of INTACH, Bhubaneswar Chapter.