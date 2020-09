Bhubaneswar: Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and 6 other bills introduced in Odisha Assembly.

Government wants to pass the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill in haste amid COVID19 pandemic, alleges Congress MLA Narasingha Mishra. Congress MLA Tara Bahinipati terms it as black bill, tears up a copy of the bill on the floor of the House; demands the bill to be sent to select committee. House adjourned till tomorrow by Speaker.

