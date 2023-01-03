Odisha : Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan addresses Golden Jubilee celebrations of Utkal University Physics Department, says Physics has the potential to contribute in a big way towards the growth of science and innovation in our country

Bhubaneswar : Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Utkal University Physics Department, today.

Speaking on the event, the Union Education Minister said, “Always a pleasure to be at my ‘alma mater.’ Honoured to address a distinguished gathering at the golden jubilee celebrations of Utkal University Physics Department. Congratulate all students, teachers and staff of Utkal University, Physics Department on the momentous 50 years.”

Utkal University, Physics Department has played a stellar role in global scientific development in the last five decades. It has the potential to contribute in a big way towards the growth of science and innovation in our country, said Dharmendra Pradhan.

Besides, Today, world has big expectations of India. Our responsibilities are much bigger. #NEP2020 has the answer to meet global challenges. Physics should not be confined to being an instrument of intellectual culture, it should become a medium of development and well-being.

Further, In the next 13 years, Odisha will complete 100 years of statehood. In the next 25 years,India will complete 100 years of independence.This period is important for all of us. Physics Department’s repository of last 50 years will help us identify ways to navigate the next 25 years, he added.