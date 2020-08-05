Odisha: Two Jagatsinghpur youths clear Civil Services examination

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Apart from UPSC conducted Civil Services Examination results declared on Tuesday, two Jagatsinghpur youths have cleared and emerge successful in the examination.

Both accomplishment youths have been identified as Anup Das hailing from Naugaon village secured rank 120 and Kumar Biswaranjan a resident of Baruan village under Jaionkanti Panchayat here got 182 rank in civil services examination results.

Anup Das was son of a deceased railway employee Nrusingha Das and mother Madhusmita Das, Anup had completed his schooling in central school Para dip then perused his +2 in BJB junior college Bhubaneswar then moved to Delhi for perusing higher studies. Earlier he had attempted Civil Services Examination twice but got unsuccessful consecutively. But in his third attempt he cleared the UPSC examination and received all India rank 120. Reports said that soon after Anup’s success news reached Naugaon area the villagers were jubilant and expressed happiness that a youth from our area successfully cracked the civil services examination, informed Naugaon block chairman Jagannath Das. ,

However Kumar Biswaranjan an IT professional too cracked the civil services examination in third attempt. After receiving unsuccessful in first attempt in last 2018 he qualified with rank 391 and joined IRS but he went for a third attempt and qualified with a rank of 182.his father Benudhar Bhola runs a grocery shop at Niladribihar in Bhubaneswar and mother Minati Bhola a tailoring teacher.

The kith and kin and family members and villagers have expressed happiness following Biswaranjan cleared the civil services examination, his septuagenarian grandfather Banshidhar Bhola said that from childhood Biswaranjan was studious, he had maintained top ten in BSEO conducted HSC examination, then he joined in BJB junior college for plus two science then completed his IT professional degree from IIT Guwahati in 2014. In regular interval he along with his father come to village and uphold good relationship with villagers, grandfather Bhola Said.

