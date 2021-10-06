Odisha : Transgenders to get Equal Opportunities and employment

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Odisha government now announces equal opportunities to all transgenders, keeping in view the fact that all transgenders are treated equal and empowered , informed a notice by Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability Department.

As per the notification, the department will be providing equal employment opportunities, without any discrimination on the grounds of age, sex, sexual orientation, colour, disability, marital status, nationality, race and religion. Besides, under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and Central Rules, 2020, it is the responsibility of the department to ensure good working environment for all transgenders and helping them to grow better in their life.