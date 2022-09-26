Odisha: Training held to enhance children’s aspirations

Bargarh: A 3 Day residential teacher training program was launched by district administration of Bargarh and Piramal foundation at govt High School Paikmal with 90 mentors from the 90 pilot schools in phase -1 from 22nd to 24th September. Which have been managed by BEO Paikmal, Sri Chudamani Barik & head master Sri Dwadash Kumar Padhan.

The Training begins with the words of wisdom by MLA and Minister Handloom Smt. Rita Sahu and ADM Bargarh Mr. Nabin Kumar Patel. Smt. Rita Sahu emphasized the value of creativity in government Schools. The district education officer Mr. Mitrabhanu Kachhap, Dr. Benudhar Bariha, Sr. Teacher Educator District Institute for Education and Training & Mr. Monoj Kumar Sahoo, DSS Bargarh presented the VIJETA innovation program and its objective i.e., to make children’s aspirations by developing 21st-century skills among the students by doing various co-curricular activities.

The entire training program was based on experiential learning of Aesthetic Literacy and 21st Century skills where teachers have experienced a variety of visual and performing Art activities like theater, Landscape and Portrait, painting, group painting, short plays, and storytelling. Teachers explored trying out new methodologies for creative work in classroom teaching and using different art forms such as Drama, poetry, painting and storytelling as an aid to education.

On the second day, Collector & District Magistrate Miss Manisha Banerjee also interacted with the Teachers to know their workshop experience. She appreciated the efforts made by Education department officials and shared her view on the program that through VIJETA our students will explore creatively while building connections with skills that are essential to excel in the 21st century.

Under this ambitious program, the students will get exposure to over 25 different activities over a period of seven months to enhance their skills. To drive this program efficiently teachers were trained on art activities, concepts of aesthetic literacy, perspectives and community projects under the Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW) campaign.

The entire training was conducted with the support of the Piramal Foundation team, and these mentors will be implementing this program at their respective schools by orienting the rest mentors and head masters & students of 90 selected schools.