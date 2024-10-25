Odisha

Odisha Train Services to Resume from 12 Noon Today

By Odisha Diary bureau

Train services in Odisha will resume gradually from noon today. Some trains will operate starting at 12:00 p.m., while others will begin at 2:00 p.m. The Railways Department confirmed that, aside from previously canceled trains, other services will run as scheduled.

Down trains from Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar and Howrah are already en route, while UP trains from Kharagpur to Visakhapatnam will start reaching Bhadrak by 2:00 p.m., with the Howrah-Bangalore Duronto Express as the first scheduled arrival. Trains originating from Bhubaneswar and Puri will commence operations post-12:00 p.m.

Following Cyclone Dana’s landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra, over 200 trains were canceled for safety. Flights from Bhubaneswar Airport, suspended due to the cyclone, have now resumed as of 8:00 a.m.

