Odisha Tourism organises Super Bike Rally and Cultural Programme on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2022

Bhubaneswar: A super bike rally was organised by Odisha Tourism from Infocity Square to Dhauli Shanti Stupa on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2022. The rally was flagged off by Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar Cuttack Shri S. K Priyadarshi along with Director Tourism Shri Sachin R. Jadhav in the presence of Convenor Odisha Super Riders Shri Devjyoti Patnaik. With more than 150 super bike riders participating, the rally culminated at Dhauli Shanti Stupa where an event was organised on the occasion to promote road trips by rider communities as part of tourism initiative. A special message by Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik was read out by Director Tourism Shri Sachin R Jadhav. With ‘Rethinking Tourism’ being the global theme set by UNWTO for World Tourism Day celebrations, the Chief Minister’s message highlighted various initiatives taken by the Government towards development of key tourism destinations through integrated master planning. “These projects have scope for community participation and incorporation of sustainable value-adding enterprise to promote local handloom and handicrafts, cuisine, and culture among others”, it stated. A special guidebook ‘Unexplored Odisha’ was launched by Tourism Minister Shri Ashwini Kumar Patra. This guidebook along with the State’s tourism map showcases the hidden tourism gems of Odisha for travellers to explore. Odisha Tourism’s initiative Odisha by Road, launched in the year 2020, promotes various road trip itineraries that makes use of the State’s excellent road networks that enables road trippers to discover India’s best kept secret. Special videos to promote the initiative has been launched every year on the occasion since then. During today’s event, Odisha by Road 3.0 was launched that showcased various tourist destinations in South Odisha. Commissioner BMC Shri Vijay Kulange, Collector & DM Khordha Shri K. Sudarshan Chakravarthy, and Addl. Commissioner BMC Shri Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas were the esteemed guests on this occasion.

On behalf of the Department of Tourism, a cultural program was organized by the Paryatan Bibhaga Sanskrutika Parishad today evening at Bhanj Kala Mandap, Bhubaneswar. The distinguished guests at the event were Mr. Aswini Kumar Patra, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Odia, Literature, Culture and Excise; Mr. Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav, Director & Addl. Secretary, Tourism Department; Mr. Sudshanshu Shekhar Mishra, Regional Passport Officer; Mr. Prasanna Pradhan, Director, Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar was present. The guests were emphasized on development of tourism in Odisha as well as more tourist arrival to Odisha. Mr. Anant Narayan Singh Laguri, Additional Secretary, Tourism Department, delivered the vote of thanks in the said event. Later, the drama Manisa Gachhara Chhae was staged by the officials of the Department of Tourism. The pace of the broken world is very strange. In today’s society, there is no account of how much the world of gold is broken and turned into gold for the sake of self-interest, pride and desire for money. Man plants a tree not for himself but for the shelter of many pedestrians. Just like a man living a childless life takes an orphan child to save his family. In the cycle of time, the wheels change and two twins come to the family of that childless man. The twins go on a wild road for money and love. But that orphan has changed the whole family. In the end, everyone realized their mistakes and returned to the family with laugh but lost the man. The drama was written by Sushil Kumar Rath, the play was designed and directed by Anant Kishore Sahoo, the assistant director was Raj Kishore Nayak and Jitendra Prasad Patnaik. Actors who acted in the drama were Tapan Kumar Naik, Bishnu Prasad Singh, Prasanta Kumar Nayak, Kedar Nath Das, Amiya Kumar Parida, Prasanna Kumar Swain, Lagendra Nath Tudu, Vijay Kumar Behera, Susanta Kumar Panigrahi, Guru Charan Munda, Vijay Kumar Majhi, Jagbandhu Sahu, Trinath Kumar Mohanty, Niranjan Barik, Kaberi, Mani, Gudi and Priya.