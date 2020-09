Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi tests positive for COVID19.

Mid March'20 onwards doing public & official works. Not missed a day. Tried hard during this pandemic people don't feel alone & worked as desired by Hon'ble C.M. Finally Covid-19 caught hold of me. Who're in my contacts in last 7days please isolate. Last pic y'day. @CMO_Odisha pic.twitter.com/bPHsKQLFE7

— Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi (@panigrahi_jp) September 7, 2020