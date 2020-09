Odisha touched the highest single day recovery of COVID19 patients with the discharge of 4121 patients today

Bhubaeswar: Odisha has touched the highest single day recovery of COVID19 patients with the discharge of 4121 patients today.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 129859.

752 from Khordha

440 from Cuttack

275 from Puri

272 from Jajapur

268 from Nuapada

187 from Anugul

181 from Bargarh

150 from Dhenkanal

126 from Mayurbhanj

122 from Sonepur

119 from Koraput

108 from Baleswar

108 from Bolangir

103 from Ganjam

97 from Jagatsinghpur

83 from Keonjhar

76 from Boudh

75 from Kendrapara

69 from Kandhamal

66 from Jharsuguda

64 from Sundargarh

62 from Bhadrak

61 from Rayagada

60 from Sambalpur

56 from Nayagarh

51 from Kalahandi

29 from Gajapati

24 from Deogarh

24 from Nabarangpur

13 from Malkangiri

