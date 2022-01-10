Odisha  tops in India Skills 2021 competition held in New Delhi by winning a total of 51 medals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha tops in India Skills 2021 competition held in New Delhi by winning 10 gold, 14 silver, 4 bronze medals and 19 medals, including a total of 51 medals.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the winners and wished them to continue their hard work to succeed in the World Skills competition as the winners will be representing India in the at the China Shenghai World Skills Competition in October 2022.

The gold medalist was awarded Rs 1 lakh, the silver medalist Rs 75,000 and the bronze medalist Rs 50,000.

Highlights of IndiaSkills 2021 National Competition

Abilympics – Skill Demonstration by Persons with Disabilities

IndiaSkills 2021 National Competition also featured Abilympics, a demonstration of skills by Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), in 16 skills including computer programming, painting, embroidery, poster designing and photography. With such participation, IndiaSkills has the potential to reach the grass-root level and is a major step towards bridging the gap between the demand and supply of a skilled workforce.

Demonstration Skills

IndiaSkills 2021 introduced three new skills – yoga, shoe making (leather) and garment making (leather), which were exhibited to showcase opportunities for candidates in these trades.

New-Age Skills

Seven new-age skills—robot systems integration, additive manufacturing, digital construction, industry 4.0, renewable energy, mobile applications development, and industrial design technology—have been introduced to this year’s competition, keeping pace with the emerging technologies.

Women Participation

IndiaSkills not only offers a platform to transform the lives of the youth but provides equal opportunities to all. Plumbing & Heating skill witnessed participation by a female candidate for the first time ever. Landscape and gardening skill had two all-women teams. Visual merchandising was female dominated too. Mobile robotics also saw a team of two girls. As we progress as a society, women are breaking stereotypes and participating in all kinds of skills. PFLS data suggests that participation of the women in the workforce is as low as 22% and if women do not get the opportunities, it impacts economic growth of the country. We are proud that IndiaSkills is offering an equal playfield.

Industry supporting IndiaSkills

The event has received tremendous response from the industry and partner institutions supporting infrastructure, experts and equipment need for skill training of candidates during workshops, boot camps and the competitions.

Partner Institutes

The partner institutes who have supported the IndiaSkills National Competition include Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, Festo India, Hotel Leela, Toyota India, CBIP, Concept Mahindra, Academy of Pastry & Culinary Arts, Government Tool Room & Training Centre (GTTC), Karnataka German Technical Training Institutes (KGTTI) and Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA), Bengaluru, ICT Center of Excellence, Mumbai, IndiaTV News (as media partner), and Playtonia (as gaming partner), and more.

Journey from IndiaSkills to WorldSkills

IndiaSkills 2021 National Competition (from 7 to 9 January) has been conducted following four Regional Competitions that were held in East (Patna), West (Gandhinagar), North (Chandigarh) and South (Visakhapatnam) during October-December. Participants for regionals were selected through competitions organised at the district and state levels between August and September 2021, which recorded over 250,000 registrations. The winners of IndiaSkills 2021 Nationals will undergo rigorous training to represent India at WorldSkills Shanghai, China to be held in October 2022.

Sl. State/UT Gold Silver Bronze Medallion Total 1 Odisha 10 18 9 14 51 2 Kerala 8 8 5 4 25 3 Maharashtra 8 4 7 11 30 4 Karnataka 7 8 4 4 23 5 Andhra Pradesh 7 4 1 4 16 6 Bihar 4 2 5 2 13 7 Haryana 3 4 1 3 11 8 Gujarat 3 1 2 5 11 9 Rajasthan 3 1 1 6 11 10 Tamil Nadu 2 8 8 5 23 11 Chandigarh 2 2 1 6 11 12 Punjab 1 4 1 2 8 13 Uttar Pradesh 1 2 2 2 7 14 Madhya Pradesh 1 2 1 4 15 West Bengal 1 1 1 3 16 Delhi 2 1 4 7 17 Jharkhand 2 1 3 18 Uttarakhand 2 1 3 19 Tripura 1 1 2 20 Assam 1 1 2 21 Goa 1 1 22 Mizoram 1 1 23 Andaman & Nicobar 1 1 24 Himachal Pradesh 1 1 25 Telangana 2 2 61 77 53 79