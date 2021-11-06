Odisha Today reports 208 new Covid-19 positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 208 new Covid-19 positive cases including 23 in the 0-18 years age group; Khordha districts tops tally with 99 infections in last 24 hours

Covid-19 Report For 5th November

New Positive Cases: 208

Of which 0-18 years: 23

In quarantine: 119

Local contacts: 89

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 20

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 7

9. Ganjam: 2

10. Jagatsinghpur: 7

11. Jajpur: 12

12. Jharsuguda: 5

13. Kendrapada: 4

14. Khurda: 99

15. Koraput: 2

16. Malkangiri: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 5

18. Nayagarh: 1

19. Puri: 3

20. Sambalpur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 8

22. State Pool: 23

New recoveries: 536

Cumulative tested: 22348388

Positive: 1043151

Recovered: 1031425

Active cases: 3319