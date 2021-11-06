Odisha Today reports 208 new Covid-19 positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 208 new Covid-19 positive cases including 23 in the 0-18 years age group; Khordha districts tops tally with 99 infections in last 24 hours
Covid-19 Report For 5th November
New Positive Cases: 208
Of which 0-18 years: 23
In quarantine: 119
Local contacts: 89
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 3
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Boudh: 1
5. Cuttack: 20
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Gajapati: 7
9. Ganjam: 2
10. Jagatsinghpur: 7
11. Jajpur: 12
12. Jharsuguda: 5
13. Kendrapada: 4
14. Khurda: 99
15. Koraput: 2
16. Malkangiri: 1
17. Mayurbhanj: 5
18. Nayagarh: 1
19. Puri: 3
20. Sambalpur: 1
21. Sundargarh: 8
22. State Pool: 23
New recoveries: 536
Cumulative tested: 22348388
Positive: 1043151
Recovered: 1031425
Active cases: 3319