Odisha to sponsor National Hockey teams for 10 more years

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided to continue sponsoring the Indian National Hockey Teams for another ten years i.e., from 2023 to 2033.

The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approved the proposal for extension of sponsorship agreement of both the Men and Women Indian National Hockey Teams (Senior and Junior) for a further period of ten (10) years i.e., from 2023 to 2033.

Odisha Government have been the official sponsor of both the Men and Women National Hockey Teams since 2018. This support is going to be a significant step towards the growth and development of Hockey in India.