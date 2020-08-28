Odisha to provide help to candidates appearing for JEE, NEET exams in need of transportation & accommodation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government to provide help to candidates appearing for JEE, NEET exams in need of transportation & accommodation informed Chief Secretary, Asit Tripathy.

Around 37,000 candidates to appear JEE in centres across Odisha. No restriction on movement of students appearing JEE, NEET says Chief Secretary, Asit Tripathy.

JEE aspirants urged to share details on number of nodal ITI principals that will be provided. If info not received by August 31, it will be difficult for us to make arrangements informed Chief Secretary, Asit Tripathy.

